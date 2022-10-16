 Contact Us
Published October 16,2022
ZELENSKY: HEAVY FIGHTING AROUND TWO DONBAS TOWNS

Heavy fighting is going on around two towns in Ukraine's Donbas region - Soledar and Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

"The key hot spots in Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut," Zelensky said in his nightly video address. "Very heavy fighting is going on there."

The town of Bakhmut has been the next target of Russia's armed forces in their slow advance through the Donetsk region since taking the key industrial towns of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in June and July. Soledar lies just to the north of Bakhmut.