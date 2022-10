News World Kremlin: Russia sticking to war aims despite NATO support for Ukraine

Kremlin: Russia sticking to war aims despite NATO support for Ukraine

NATO is already a "de facto" part of the conflict, but this will not influence Russia's goals, Peskov said. Peskov said that the military "operation" would continue and be brought to an end, though Western aid to Ukraine made it more difficult.

DPA WORLD Published October 16,2022 Subscribe

Russia is sticking to its military goals in Ukraine despite Western support for the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Interfax news agency in an interview.



NATO is already a "de facto" part of the conflict, but this will not influence Russia's goals, Peskov said.



Peskov said that the military "operation" would continue and be brought to an end, though Western aid to Ukraine made it more difficult.



The German government and other NATO states say they are not party to the war. Aid to Ukraine is seen as support for the right of self-defence of the country striving to join the EU and NATO.