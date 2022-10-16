News World Russia reports fresh missile attacks on Ukrainian targets including US howitzers

Russia reports fresh missile attacks on Ukrainian targets including US howitzers

Three US M777 howitzers were among the targets to be hit in the Kharkiv region, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, said on Sunday, according to Russian news agencies.

DPA WORLD Published October 16,2022 Subscribe

Russia says it has repelled the advance of Ukrainian troops in some regions and destroyed several ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army.



Three US M777 howitzers were among the targets to be hit in the Kharkiv region, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, said on Sunday, according to Russian news agencies.



Konashenkov said the attacks caused significant losses for Ukraine and were part of continued attacks against military targets and energy supplies. Such reports from combat zones cannot be independently verified.





