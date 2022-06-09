SAUDI ARABIA WELCOMES IAEAS RESOLUTION ON IRAN

The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is seen at their headquarters during a board of governors meeting in Vienna, Austria (REUTERS File Photo)

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday welcomed the UN nuclear watchdog's resolution criticizing Iran.

Riyadh called on Iran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and resolve outstanding issues without delay, the state news agency SPA reported.

Iran "must" comply with its obligations under the safeguards deal, and the necessity to cooperate with the agency to resolve outstanding nuclear issues, the ministry said in a statement.

The IAEA adopted a resolution criticizing Iran for refusing to provide answers about traces of enriched uranium found at three undeclared sites.

The 35-member IAEA Board of Governors passed the resolution brought by the U.S., UK, Germany and France with 30 votes in favor. Russia and China voted against the resolution, while India, Libya and Pakistan abstained.

Iran's Foreign Ministry in a statement late Wednesday termed the adoption of the resolution at the UN nuclear watchdog's board of governors meeting in Vienna, Austria as "political, incorrect and unconstructive."

Earlier in the day, Iran's nuclear agency announced that it has turned off two cameras at one of its nuclear sites, saying they were operating beyond the safeguards agreement between Tehran and the IAEA.

Talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have been stalled amid key disagreements between Tehran and Washington.

The U.S. walked out of the deal in May 2018 and reinstated sanctions on Iran. In response, Tehran ramped up its uranium enrichment process from 3.65% stipulated in the deal to 60%.