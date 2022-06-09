Portugal beat Czech Republic 2-0 with 1st half goals in Nations League

The Portuguese national football team beat the Czech Republic 2-0 in a UEFA Nations League match Thursday to top Group A2.

Portugal took the win with first-half goals scored by Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo and Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes at Lisbon's Jose Alvalade Stadium.

In the 33rd minute, Cancelo scored the opener for Portugal from a narrow angle in the Czech Republic's area.

Portugal's Guedes received a through ball to score in the 38th minute as the home team sealed a 2-0 victory against the Czechs.

Portugal are leading League A - Group 2 with seven points in three matches.

Second-place Spain, who bagged their first win in this season's Nations League, have five points after beating Switzerland 1-0 in Geneva.

Pablo Sarabia scored the winning goal for Spain in the first half.

The Czech Republic have four points to pursue Spain in the group.

Switzerland are at the bottom of Group 2 after losing all three of their matches in the Nations League.