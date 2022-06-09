Spain recommends monkeypox, fourth coronavirus jab for those at risk

Spanish health officials on Thursday recommended jabs against monkeypox for those at risk of exposure, while also urging people aged 80 and up to start planning on a fourth round of coronavirus vaccine in the near future.



Monkeypox, which until a few weeks ago was barely known outside of Africa, has been popping up in multiple countries. Health officials say most cases seem to be spread through close physical contact and many of those who catch the disease are reportedly men who engage in homosexual sex.



Although the disease can be deadly, it is treatable and usually survived, albeit with a phase of bothersome skin outbreaks. Still, health authorities are trying to arrest its spread.



In Spain, authorities notice that "in light of the limited availability of the vaccine, we will prioritize it for contact persons." They said there would be no preventative immunizations, but didn't rule out such an approach should the situation change.



The most recent records show 198 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Spain.



The Spanish Health Ministry also said it would soon start making fourth coronavirus jabs available for those who want one in the coming summer months.



The ministry noted it was an "opportune moment" for such a campaign, but said it wouldn't start until supplies of vaccines against the latest variants are available.



Spain has enjoyed a high vaccination rate and no major protests against the campaign, unlike many other European countries.



