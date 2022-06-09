German health minister to offer care to injured Ukrainians on trip

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach plans to offer medical care to injured Ukrainian fighters both on the ground and in Germany during a visit to the war-torn country on Friday.



Speaking to Deutschlandfunk radio ahead of his trip, Lauterbach said that Germany could offer care to people with severe burns as well as fighters and civilians who had lost limbs, among other injuries.



Lauterbach had announced he would travel to Ukraine at the invitation of the Ukrainian government. He has not released details of his agenda.



Other senior German officials to have visited Ukraine since Russian troops retreated from Kiev are Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Development Minister Svenja Schulze.



Though a spat over a visit by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was resolved last month, neither the head of state nor German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have accepted an invitation from President Volodymyr Zelensky.



