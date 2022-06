Dozens of allied countries take part in EFES-2022 military drill in Izmir

Turkiye's largest military exercise Efes 2022, which began on May 20, will conclude on Thursday with the distinguished observer day activity. The EFES-2022 military exercise, one of the largest planned drills of the Turkish army, this year gathered almost 10,000 personnel from 37 nations.

Published 09.06.2022





