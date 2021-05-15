U.S. tells Israel to ensure safety of journalists after airstrike on Gaza offices of AP and Al-Jazeera

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a briefing at the White House [AP]

The US told Israel that the security of journalists and independent media is a "paramount responsibility" after Israeli warplanes hit the offices of media groups in Gaza City on Saturday.

"We have communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility," said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Twitter.

On Saturday, Israeli warplanes destroyed a building in Gaza with offices of various media groups, including Al Jazeera and the Associated Press.

"We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP's bureau and other news organizations in Gaza," Associated Press CEO and President Gary Pruitt said in a statement.

An Anadolu Agency correspondent reported that several Israeli missiles hit the Al-Jala Tower.

The 13-story building, one of Gaza's oldest multi-story buildings, had a total of 60 units, including offices of media companies, legal firms, and doctors.

Al Jazeera also condemned Israel's attack, and called on international community to protect journalists.