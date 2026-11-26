Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have settled a four-year legal dispute over the ownership of a French winery they purchased together during their relationship, ABC News reported Wednesday.

"We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further," representatives for the two actors said in a joint statement to the US broadcaster.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

The dispute began in February 2022 when Pitt took legal action against Jolie over the sale of her stake in Chateau Miraval, alleging that she had violated an agreement requiring mutual consent before either could sell their shares.

Jolie contested the existence of such an agreement in a countersuit filed in October 2022, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

Her lawyers said negotiations for Pitt to buy her stake had collapsed after she refused to sign a confidentiality agreement that would have prevented her from publicly discussing allegations of abuse.

In the court filing, Jolie accused Pitt of physically and verbally abusing her and some of their children during a private flight in September 2016.

Pitt's lawyer rejected the allegations at the time.

The former couple purchased the French estate in 2008 and married there in 2014.

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. The two reached a divorce settlement in December 2024, but the winery dispute remained unresolved.

The Oscar-winning actors share six children.