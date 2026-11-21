French actor Depardieu and author Houellebecq under investigation for sexual assault

The Paris prosecutor's office said on Saturday it had opened a judicial investigation into actor Gerard Depardieu and author ⁠Michel Houellebecq over alleged ⁠sexual offences after a legal complaint was filed against them.

* AFP News agency reported on ⁠Friday that the men had been jointly accused of the gang rape and assault of a woman during a 2018 film shoot

* "Following a complaint filed with civil party status on May 13, 2025, a judicial investigation was opened into alleged sexual offences ⁠and ⁠is currently ongoing," the Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement

* Neither Depardieu's nor Houellebecq's lawyers could immediately be reached for comment

* Depardieu, 77, on Monday withdrew his appeal against a 2025 conviction for sexual ⁠assault, accepting his guilt and apologising to his victims

* The French cinema icon, who starred in more than 200 films over five decades, including Green Card, The Last Metro and Cyrano de ⁠Bergerac, ‌had been ‌found guilty of sexually assaulting ⁠two women on ‌a film set in May 2025

* Houellebecq, 70, is an ⁠award-winning French author ⁠known for novels such as Submission and ⁠Atomised, many of them controversial





