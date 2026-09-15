PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN CHANGE CHILDRENS SCHOOL OVER SECURITY CONCERNS

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have changed their children's school -- days after they started school in the UK -- over security concerns about the distance and heavy traffic on the school run, according to media reports.

The Sussexes' private security team had been concerned about the distance and the heavy traffic on the school run route, the BBC reported Monday, citing a source close to the couple.

It has also emerged that Prince Harry and Meghan will be given a review of their publicly funded security, following their return to the UK.

It is understood that the committee overseeing royal and VIP security, known as RAVEC, is to reconsider Prince Harry and Meghan's level of police protection now that they and their two children are full-time residents rather than visitors.

The Duke of Sussex has lost his appeal against a ruling dismissing his challenge over the level of police security he gets when in Britain.

The duke and duchess returned to the UK with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, in August, six years after stepping away from their roles as senior working members of Britain's royal family and starting a new life in California.

Earlier in September, the letter sent on behalf of King Charles by the lord chamberlain, a top palace official, made clear that the duke and duchess of Sussex will still not be able to use the titles of "His and Her Royal Highness" and will remain "private citizens."

The message highlighted that the position agreed upon in 2020 when the Sussexes left the UK, the so-called Sandringham Agreement, is still in place.

This ruled out any "half-in and half-out" status, so the couple could not continue their own commercial interests while remaining to be working royals.