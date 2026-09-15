BELGIUM DELAYS EUROVISION DECISION OVER ISRAELS PARTICIPATION

Belgium's public broadcaster VRT has postponed its decision on whether to participate in next year's Eurovision Song Contest, citing ongoing talks with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) over concerns about the competition's rules and Israel's participation.

VRT was expected to confirm its participation by Tuesday, Sept. 15, in line with Eurovision regulations.

However, the broadcaster requested additional time from the EBU and was granted an extension, according to the Belgian newspaper De Morgen.

"We are in dialogue with the EBU regarding the concerns we previously expressed. Those discussions are still ongoing," VRT told the newspaper.

The broadcaster has previously questioned whether a country involved in a large-scale armed conflict should be allowed to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest.

VRT has called on the EBU to provide greater clarity and transparency about the rules governing participation, particularly in relation to the contest's stated politically neutral and non-political character.

The issue of Israel's participation has generated renewed debate ahead of the next Eurovision edition, with questions raised about how the EBU applies its rules to participating broadcasters and countries.

The Netherlands is also facing uncertainty over its participation. The Dutch public broadcaster has similarly requested additional time from the EBU to make its decision.

Reports have circulated that Belgium's French-speaking public broadcaster RTBF could take over the country's Eurovision participation if VRT withdraws.

RTBF, however, denied the reports.

"False rumors," a spokeswoman for RTBF told De Morgen.