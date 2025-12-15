Mariah Carey to headline Winter Olympics opening ceremony

US pop star Mariah Carey will sing at the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina winter Olympics on February 6, organisers announced on Monday.

Carey, one of the top selling artists in the world, is the first international guest announced for the ceremony at Milan's San Siro stadium.

In a statement, organisers said her music was "capable of crossing generations and cultures", and reflected the emotion and atmosphere of the event.

The Olympic torch is currently winding its way across Italy ahead of the Games, which take place between February 6 and 22 across a large area of northern Italy.

The Paralympic Winter Games follow from March 6 to 15.





