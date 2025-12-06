News Magazine 'I always travel by train," says George Clooney

US actor George Clooney is boosting his environmental credentials by opting for rail travel, taking trains under the English Channel to London and between Paris and his chateau in the south of France.

"I very often take the train between London and Paris. And I definitely travel by train between Aix-en-Provence and Paris every two weeks," the 64-year-old told the weekend edition of Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.



"I always travel by train," said Clooney, who has in the past nailed his green colours to the mast.



Clooney, who has two Oscars and numerous other awards to his name, lives with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, and eight-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, on a farm in Provence.



Being recognized in the train does not faze him. "Oh, sometimes people say 'Hallo'. They talk quite naturally to us," he told the newspaper.



Since Friday, he can be seen in the film "Jay Kelly" on Netflix – travelling by train. Among his best-known films are "Ocean's Eleven" and "Syriana."









