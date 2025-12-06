Turkish FM Fidan: Gaza governance must precede Hamas disarmament in ceasefire deal

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Reuters on Saturday that not advancing the U.S.-backed Gaza ceasefire plan to its next stage would be a "huge failure" for the world and Washington, noting that President Donald Trump had personally led the push.



In an interview on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, Fidan said a credible Palestinian civil administration and a vetted, trained police force needed to be in place to allow Hamas to disarm, and that the group was prepared to hand over control of the enclave.



"First of all, we need to see that the Palestinian committee of technical people are taking over the administration of Gaza, then we need to see that the police force is being formed to police Gaza - again, by the Palestinians, not Hamas." NATO member Türkiye has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel's assault on Gaza. It played a key role in brokering the ceasefire deal, signing the agreement as a guarantor. It has repeatedly expressed its willingness to join efforts to monitor the accord's implementation, a move Israel strongly opposes.

Talks to advance the next phase of President Trump's plan to end the two-year conflict in Gaza are continuing. The plan envisages an interim technocratic Palestinian administration in the enclave, overseen by an international "board of peace" and supported by a multinational security force. Negotiations over the composition and mandate of that force have proven particularly difficult.



Fidan said the Gaza police force would be backed by the international stabilisation force. He added that Washington was pressing Israel over Türkiye's bid to join the force, to which it has voiced readiness to deploy troops if needed.

FIDAN: SDF IN SYRIA NOT WILLING TO INTEGRATE

Asked about a landmark deal in March in which the Syrian Democratic Forces and Damascus agreed that the SDF would be integrated into Syria's state structures, Fidan said signals from the SDF showed it had "no intention" of honouring the accord, and was instead seeking to sidestep it. Ankara, which considers the SDF a terrorist organisation, has threatened military action if it does not comply, setting a deadline of the end of the year.

"I think they (SDF) should understand that the command and control should come from one place," Fidan added. "There can be no two armies in any given country. So there can only be one army, one command structure ... But in local administration, they can reach a different settlement and different understandings."



Almost a year after the fall of president Bashar al-Assad, Fidan said some issues of minority rights were unresolved, insisting that Turkey's backing of the new Syrian government was not a "blank cheque" to oppress any groups. He said Damascus was taking steps toward national unity, but that Israeli "destabilisation policies" were the chief obstacle.

"U.S. COULD REMOVE SANCTIONS VERY SOON"

Fidan also said Washington's initial 28-point plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war was just a "starting point", and that it was now evolving in a new format. He said mediation by U.S. officials was "on the right path". "I just hope that nobody leaves the table and the Americans are not frustrated, because sometimes the mediators can be frustrated if they don't see enough encouragement from both sides."



Asked about efforts to lift U.S. sanctions imposed in 2020 over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defence systems, he said both sides were working on it, adding: "I believe we'll soon find a way to remove that obstacle."









