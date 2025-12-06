Turkish FM Fidan praises Qatar’s growing global mediation role

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday hailed Qatar as an emerging global mediator.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, which kicked off on Saturday, Fidan said the annual gathering has become "more important than ever," noting Qatar's expanding diplomatic influence far beyond the region.

"Qatar is no longer just a regional mediator — it has become a global mediator," he said. "It plays a major role in ending conflicts in Africa and South America."

"Thus, the Doha Forum is extremely important both for bringing together global problems and for putting our regional issues — especially Palestine and Syria — on the agenda. I am very pleased to be here," he underlined.

Fidan praised Qatar's leadership, including the country's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, for years of mediation work.

Fidan described Türkiye-Qatar relations as rooted in "unbreakable bonds," strengthened by what he called an exemplary relationship between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The two countries maintain wide-ranging cooperation in investment, economy, technology, education, security and defense, he said, adding that Ankara aims to expand those efforts.

He also criticized Israel for "daily and significant ceasefire violations," as well as obstructing the entry of promised humanitarian aid.

"These are major problems," he said. "Türkiye is ready to contribute in every way to help bring peace to Palestine, including sending troops to a Stabilization Force."

On Syria, Fidan said Türkiye, regional countries and the broader international community continue to provide aid to Syria. He warned that Israeli expansionist policies pose a growing threat to Syria and the wider region.

The two-day event brings together global leaders, including Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.

Anadolu is the event's global communications partner.

The last edition of the forum, held in December 2024 under the theme "The Innovation Imperative," welcomed more than 5,000 attendees, including over 350 speakers.