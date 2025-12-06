Blunt Bournemouth and Chelsea play out 0-0 draw

Bournemouth and Chelsea played to a frenetic 0-0 Premier League draw at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in a contest in which both sides lacked the quality in the opposition box to force a winner.

The draw leaves Chelsea in fourth place in the table with 25 points from their 15 games, while Bournemouth's dismal run continued having now taken two points from the last 18 available. They are in 13th with 20 points from 15 games.

The home side were the better team in the first half but could not make their possession count as Antoine Semenyo had an effort ruled out for offside and Evanilson missed an open goal from a yard out when it seemed easier to score.

Chelsea improved after the break and struck the post via Alejandro Garnacho, but they snatched at the other chances that came their way and played to their first goalless draw since a home clash with Crystal Palace in August.

"Coming from a loss in the last game (at Leeds United), we wanted to redeem ourselves," Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez told Premier League Productions.

"I think we played well. We kept a clean sheet and didn't lose the game. We take the point and go into the next game needing three points.

"I didn't have much to do, so I was getting a bit cold. Semenyo will get a shot off at any moment so you have to be ready and I was. We know what our goal is and our quality. We have to keep going."

Chelsea lost striker Liam Delap to what looked a dislocated shoulder in the first half and missed his physical presence up front, something that could be a factor in the coming weeks.

Semenyo had the ball in the back of the net inside four minutes but Evanilson was offside in the build-up.

The latter missed an open net when Semenyo's shot was parried by Sanchez, but the Brazilian skied the ball at the back post when he had a tap-in.

Chelsea did not have a shot on target in the first half but Garnacho hit the frame of the goal with a header early in the second period, and at the other end Semenyo warmed the palms of Sanchez with a rasping shot.

"A draw is a fair result, it's even better when there's a clean sheet," Bournemouth keeper Djordje Petrovic said. "We had our chances, they had their chances. The intensity and the quality of the football was good."









