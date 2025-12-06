MUSK SLAMS EU AFTER BLOCS FINE ON X FOR BREACHING TRANSPARENCY RULES

News Tech Musk slams EU after bloc's fine on X for breaching transparency rules

On Saturday, Elon Musk lashed out at the European Union after the European Commission levied a large fine against his social media platform, X.

"The EU should be abolished and sovereignty returned to individual countries, so that governments can better represent their people," Musk posted on X. "The EU bureaucracy is slowly smothering Europe to death," the US-based billionaire added.



On Friday, the EU hit X with a fine of €120 million ($140 million) for breaching its transparency rules, accusing the platform of misleadingly authenticating user accounts with blue ticks, withholding data from researchers and not transparently documenting advertisements placed on the platform.



The commission said the amount of the fine was proportionate to the infringement.



The fine also drew fire from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



"The European Commission's $140 million fine isn't just an attack on X, it's an attack on all American tech platforms and the American people by foreign governments," he posted on X on Friday.



Musk did not say whether he would seek legal action against the commission's decision. But he pinned the post to the top of his X profile, meaning it is the first thing visitors see on the page.



He continued his attacks on the EU in a series of other posts, accusing it of censorship and calling for the United States to impose sanctions on the bloc.









