Turkish singer Volkan Konak passes away after suffering a heart attack on stage

The Ministry of Health of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has announced that singer Volkan Konak, who collapsed on stage during a concert in the city of İskele, has passed away despite all interventions.



The Ministry of Health of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) issued a written statement regarding Volkan Konak, who became ill and was hospitalized during his concert in the TRNC.

The statement read:

"Due to a sudden illness tonight, the artist Volkan Konak was admitted to Famagusta State Hospital at 00:17. Unfortunately, despite all interventions, he passed away at 00:42. A detailed statement will be issued in writing by the Chief Medical Officer of Famagusta State Hospital."

Volkan Konak had collapsed while performing at a concert held at a hotel in the city of Iskele.

He initially received first aid from audience members and was later taken by ambulance to Famagusta State Hospital.









