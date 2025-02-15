UNIFIL MEMBER INJURED IN ATTACK NEAR BEIRUTS AIRPORT

A member of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was injured Friday in an attack on a convoy near Beirut's airport, amid protests about the denial by Lebanese authorities to grant permission for an Iranian plane to land in the city.

"This evening a UNIFIL convoy taking peacekeepers to Beirut airport was violently attacked, and a vehicle was set on fire," UNIFIL said in a statement, adding that "UNIFIL's outgoing Deputy Force Commander, who was returning home after ending his mission, was injured."

Describing the attack as "outrageous," UNIFIL affirmed the continuation of its mission in Lebanon "to restore security and stability in south Lebanon in accordance with our mandate under Security Council resolution 1701."

UNIFIL urged Lebanese authorities to conduct a full and immediate investigation and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held separate telephone calls with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro to condemn the attack.

The attack comes on the heels of the denial by Lebanon on Thursday to permit an Iranian plane to land at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, triggering protests by the Hezbollah group's supporters who blocked the main road to the airport.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee claimed Wednesday that Hezbollah and Iran's Quds Force use the airport to smuggle funds to arm the Lebanese resistance group through civilian flights.

A similar incident took place Jan. 3, when Lebanese airport authorities subjected an Iranian plane carrying a diplomatic delegation to a detailed










