Turkish Airlines unveils new commercial that Kerem Bürsin acted a part, inviting the world to discover Türkiye

Turkish Airlines (THY) is extending an invitation to the entire world to discover the treasures of Türkiye through its latest commercial, featuring the talented actor Kerem Bürsin. The commercial vividly underscores that Türkiye boasts rich historical, cultural heritage, and natural wonders waiting to be explored.

According to THY's Press Consultancy, the promotional film showcasing Türkiye has been broadcast globally. This engaging commercial, starring Kerem Bürsin, who has garnered significant international attention for his roles in TV series and movies, particularly in Southern Europe and South America, encourages audiences worldwide to embark on a journey to explore Türkiye.

At the TK FEST 2023 event attended by Kerem Bürsin, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee at THY, shared his thoughts on the initiative. Bolat expressed, "Recognizing Türkiye as one of the world's premier tourism destinations, our aim with this film was to convey the unique experiences offered by our country in different seasons and our rich historical and cultural heritage. As the airline with the most extensive global reach, we believe that this collaboration with the renowned actor Kerem Bürsin will make a profound impact abroad. We are delighted to see it come to fruition."

Kerem Bürsin said, "While shooting this commercial, I had the privilege of witnessing the natural and cultural wealth of various regions in our country once again. I am proud to join forces with Turkish Airlines, our nation's flagship carrier, for this exceptional collaboration."

To capture the beauty of Türkiye in all four seasons, the filming took place in diverse locations, including Ağrı, Antalya, İzmir, Kars, Kayseri, Mardin, Muğla, Nevşehir, Rize, Trabzon, Van, Istanbul (Çırağan Palace), and numerous historical sites. Some scenes were even shot in Los Angeles, underlining the international scope of the project.

The statement also highlighted that the commercial took a total of 1.5 months to film, including the preparation stages, and was completed in four months. The film was directed by Özer Feyzioğlu, with music composed by Fahir Atakoğlu, and involved a production team of approximately 100 individuals who worked across various regions and cities of Türkiye. Special filming techniques and materials were employed to capture the beauty of the country.





