In event of attack on Russia, no one has any chance of survival - Putin

President Vladimir Putin said that no one in the world in their right mind would use nuclear weapons against Russia, and that potential enemies knew about Russia's nuclear arsenal.

In response to a question, Putin said he was not ready to declare whether or not Russia needed to resume nuclear weapons testing, saying that "theoretically we could revoke ratification" of the international nuclear test ban treaty.

In a keynote annual speech at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, he said Russia had almost completed work on its nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system and successfully tested the nuclear-powered nuclear-capable Burevestnik strategic cruise missile.





