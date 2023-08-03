Turkish actress Burcu Özberk shares photo of herself wearing a headscarf

Burcu Özberk is one of the prominent celebrities who has caught attention with her social media posts.Her role in the series "Kraliçe" sparked discussions, and now she has made a comeback to the screens with the series "Ruhun Duymaz."

Her special scenes with Şükrü Özyıldız in the show have been widely discussed on social media.

Burcu Özberk made headlines again with a new social media post.Frequently sharing glimpses from the set of her new series, she this time appeared in a headscarf.

She wrote, "Hello, my dear, I'm on set," alongside the photo.