Singer faces investigation after insulting Italian official onstage

The singer insulted an Italian official in his lyrics. Despite Molko's request to the audience not to record his performance, the video of that moment spread widely on the internet.

During the performance, Molko addressed various issues, including a call to protect LGBT rights, to an audience of 10,000 fans.

One week after the incident, prosecutors in the city of Turin initiated an investigation against the British singer.

The reaction following Molko's remarks raised doubts about whether the band's tour would continue. However, the group performed in Sassari, Italy, on August 1st.

According to the Italian penal code, anyone openly defaming the government, parliament, or the army can be fined up to 5,000 euros.