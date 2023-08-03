Lindsay Lohan shows off her new body after welcoming baby Luai

Lindsay Lohan is radiating happiness just weeks after giving birth to her baby boy. The "Freaky Friday" actress shared a mirror selfie on Instagram, proudly displaying her postpartum body and offering a glimpse into her new life as a mom.



"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," she wrote in the caption. "Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!"



In the makeup-free snapshot, Lohan wore a light blue cropped tank and gray high-waisted undies. She playfully referenced her role in "Mean Girls," saying, "My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I'm not a regular mom, I'm a postpartum mom."







Last month, the "Parent Trap" star, aged 37, welcomed her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas. Their son was named Luai, which means "shield" or "protector" in Arabic. The little one was born in Dubai, where the couple resides together.

"The family is over the moon in love," her representative stated in a statement on July 17.

Lindsay Lohan had announced her pregnancy in March through an Instagram post featuring a tiny white onesie with the words, "Coming soon…"





"We are blessed and excited!" she captioned the post.

As for her romance with Shammas, the couple made their relationship public in February 2020. They got engaged in November 2021, with Lohan showcasing her diamond ring in a series of Instagram snaps. In April 2022, the couple quietly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.









