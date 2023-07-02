News Magazine Prince Harry and Prince William attend Diana Award ceremony, but do not meet each other

Prince Harry and Prince William recently took part in the Diana Award ceremony, which pays tribute to the charitable legacy of their late mother. While they did not have a face-to-face meeting, both princes played important roles in the event.

Prince William delivered a prerecorded message at the beginning, commending the award winners and highlighting the impact young people can have on creating positive change.



Prince Harry, on the other hand, conducted an interview with one of the recipients and introduced some of the awardees. Both princes expressed their appreciation for their mother's belief in the transformative power of young people and her ongoing influence.



While their relationship has been strained, they have shown commitment to continuing their involvement in the Diana Award and supporting young individuals dedicated to social change.



The brothers last met in person at King Charles III's coronation, and their public appearances together have been rare in recent times.







