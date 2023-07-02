Trump ally Republican Senator Lindsey Graham booed off stage at MAGA rally near hometown

South Carolina conservatives in a rowdy crowd expressed their disapproval towards their home-state Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Saturday as he attempted to praise former President Donald Trump in a brief 5-minute speech.



Amidst boos and catcalls, Graham appealed for a moment of calm, emphasizing his roots in the county. However, the jeers persisted, with some labeling him a "traitor."

Approximately 30,000 conservatives had gathered in the small town of Pickens to witness Trump's presence as he made the town's Independence Day celebration a focal point of his campaign for the 2024 primary in the early-voting state of South Carolina. This fervent crowd showed little patience for Graham.



Despite the hostile reception, Graham asserted that he had found common ground with President Trump. He acknowledged that it took time to reach this point, but he had developed a favorable opinion of Trump, who was known for his self-confidence. Graham highlighted their shared self-assurance as a point of connection.

Trump's popularity remains significant in rural areas like Pickens, located in the northwest corner of South Carolina, which will hold the South's first presidential primary next year. Former Governor Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott, both Republicans from South Carolina, will also be on the ballot, further emphasizing the importance of the state.

Graham, who has had a fluctuating relationship with Trump, previously urged his own donors to financially support Trump following the former president's indictment by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg in April. Nevertheless, Graham's past criticisms of Trump's policies and demeanor continue to irk Trump's most dedicated supporters.







