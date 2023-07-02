News World Top U.S. general predicts long and bloody counteroffensive in Ukraine

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, emphasized the ongoing progress of Ukraine's counterattack, albeit at a slower pace than initially expected. In his statement, he made it clear that the conflict is projected to be protracted, characterized by significant bloodshed.

The general emphasized the harsh reality of war and the toll it takes on individuals on the front lines. He predicted that the counteroffensive could extend for months and cautioned against any illusions about the challenges and losses involved.



"It's going to be very long, and it's going to be very, very bloody. And no one should have any illusions about any of that," Miley said in a statement.



Despite recent comments from Ukrainian Commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny regarding the need for promised F-16 fighters, the US is providing Ukraine with significant assistance.



Zaluzhny expressed frustration with the slow progress and emphasized the urgent need for resources given the daily loss of lives. He highlighted his constant communication with General Milley and the necessity of timely decision-making to prevent further casualties.











