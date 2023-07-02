News World Zelensky vows intensified efforts to retake occupied land from Russia

During a visit to the port city of Odessa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a resolute commitment to escalate efforts in reclaiming the land that is currently occupied by Russia in the southern region of the country. In a video message, he conveyed his determination, stating, "Together we will triumph. The Ukrainian coasts will never accept these occupying forces."

He added: "The enemy will definitely not dictate conditions in the Black Sea.



"The occupiers will be worried about approaching our Ukrainian Crimea and our coast on the Sea of Azov."



The Crimean peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014 but is recognized internationally as Ukrainian, while cities on the Sea of Azov have been invaded by Russian troops over the course of the 16-month war.



