Sweden aims to prevent entry of individuals seeking to commit crimes following Quran burning incident

After the burning of the Muslim holy book in Stockholm last week, the Swedish government on Sunday said that it wants to stop those people "who seek to come to Sweden and commit crime."

"In May this year, the Government decided to reintroduce border controls. We were clear about the reasons for this: it was primarily due to the elevated threat to Sweden, linked to events such as previous demonstrations at which Qur'ans were burned," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The statement said that the Justice Ministry has been briefed about how the Swedish police authority is organizing controls at Sweden's internal borders, in light of events connected to Wednesday's burning of the Muslim holy book in central Stockholm.

During a demonstration allowed by the Swedish law enforcement authorities on Thursday, coinciding with Muslims' holy festival of Eid al-Adha, a 37-year-old man of Iraqi origin with ties to Shia militias, Salwan Momika, was seen tearing up and setting ablaze pages of the Quran.

The incident took place outside the Stockholm Central Mosque and drew widespread condemnation from across the world, including from Iranian authorities.

"In Sweden, freedom of expression enjoys strong protection. But naturally this does not mean that the Government supports every opinion that is expressed. Public gatherings that are entirely legal can also be polarising and offensive," the ministry said.

It added: "Demonstrations like that held on Wednesday are just that. And they also have serious consequences for Sweden's internal safety and security."

"Experience tells us that both individuals who initiate these kinds of demonstrations and individuals who are prepared to use extreme violence in response to them often come to Sweden from other countries," the ministry said giving the example of the Iraqi national who only has a temporary residence permit in Sweden.

The police have the right to prevent people from entering Sweden if they threaten important public interests under the rule of law, it said.

"It is crucial that we have effective border controls," the ministry added.