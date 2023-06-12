Kelly Clarkson delights customers at Los Angeles shopping center with surprise concert

surprised residents ofat thewith an impromptu concert to promote her upcoming album, "."Videos of her performances inside a coffee shop, salad bar, and bakery quickly went viral. Fans were treated to songs like "" and "Me" from her 10th studio album.One person shared onhow Clarkson interrupted their work meeting with her. Afterwards, she reportedly went to the cash register to order a vanilla latte.Another fan posted aof the surprise serenade, which gained significant views.Clarkson's new album, set to release on June 23, delves into her seven-year marriage toShe described the music asbut admitted that some of the tracks written right after her highly publicizedwere too raw to be included on the album.In addition to her album release, Clarkson announced plans to move her talk show, "," from Los Angeles to New York for a fresh start with her family.She expressed that being isolated from herduring the pandemic made her realize the importance of being closer to loved ones.The decision came after reports of certain staff members feelingwhile working on the show, prompting Clarkson to address the issue and vow to create a respectful environment for her team.