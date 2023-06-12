Kelly Clarkson delights customers at Los Angeles shopping center with surprise concert

Kelly Clarkson
surprised residents of Los Angeles
at the Platform shopping center
with an impromptu concert to promote her upcoming album, "Chemistry
."
Videos of her performances inside a coffee shop, salad bar, and bakery quickly went viral. Fans were treated to songs like "Favorite Kind of High
" and "Me" from her 10th studio album.
One person shared on Twitter
how Clarkson interrupted their work meeting with her unexpected singing
. Afterwards, she reportedly went to the cash register to order a vanilla latte.
Another fan posted a TikTok video
of the surprise serenade, which gained significant views.
Clarkson's new album, set to release on June 23, delves into her seven-year marriage to Brandon Blackstock
.
She described the music as "honest"
but admitted that some of the tracks written right after her highly publicized divorce
were too raw to be included on the album.
In addition to her album release, Clarkson announced plans to move her talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show
," from Los Angeles to New York for a fresh start with her family.
She expressed that being isolated from her East Coast-based family
during the pandemic made her realize the importance of being closer to loved ones.
The decision came after reports of certain staff members feeling "unheard" and "disrespected"
while working on the show, prompting Clarkson to address the issue and vow to create a respectful environment for her team.