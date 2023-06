Turkish man discovers meteorite-like object during field walk

A citizen named Ergin Say recently made an intriguing discovery when he found a meteorite in his field. Expressing his excitement, Say shared his plans, stating, "Once this remarkable meteorite is authenticated, I intend to reach out to NASA. Those who have witnessed it have even suggested that it could make me a millionaire!"

Published 12.06.2023 18:18





