74-YEAR-OLD ACTOR SAMUEL L. JACKSONS UNIMPRESSED REACTION TO TONY AWARDS LOSS GOES VIRAL

Despite losing the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play, Samuel L. Jackson remained unfazed by the outcome.



The 74-year-old actor went viral for his seemingly unimpressed facial expression when Brandon Uranowitz was announced as the winner. Social media users jokingly speculated about Jackson's lack of enthusiasm, with some suggesting he knew he wouldn't win.



Fans expressed their support for Jackson, believing he deserved the award, while others found humor in his expression. It was Jackson's first Tony nomination, and he celebrated the milestone by attending the event with his wife, LaTanya Richardson.



Later, the couple presented the award for Best Play, with Jackson playfully referring to himself as "Samuel L. 'it's an honor to be nominated' Jackson." Uranowitz, who won the award, had been nominated for three Tonys prior to his win.







