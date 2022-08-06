Kardashian breaks up with comedian boyfriend Davidson: report

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

U.S. reality star Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months of dating, U.S. media reported.

The couple split sometime this week because their busy schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship," the entertainment media outlet E! News reported, citing sources close to the celebrities.

Davidson has spent part of the summer in Australia working on a new movie, E! News said.

Kardashian, 41, who has 328 million followers on Instagram and 73 million on Twitter, began dating Saturday Night Live star Davidson, 28, after the two performed in a skit together on the show in 2021, sharing a kiss.

They made their relationship public in March this year, around the same time when Kardashian, who also has a clothing and cosmetics line, finalized her divorce with rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye.

Kardashian and Davidson were seen together at many public events, including the Met Gala in New York in May, where Kardashian donned the famous dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy at an event in 1962.

But the relationship was clouded by Ye attacking Davidson on social media and imploring Kardashian to reconcile.

Kardashian filed for divorce with Ye last year after months of press reports about marital strife and as Ye battled with mental health issues. The two are now co-parenting their four children: two girls, North and Chicago, and two boys, Saint and Psalm.

It was the first divorce for Ye and the third for Kardashian, who came to fame with the U.S. reality TV series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," which followed the lives of her family members in Los Angeles.

After her breakup with Davidson, Kardashian's fans wondered what is next in store for her.

"It's time to keep up with a newly single Kim Kardashian," wrote E! News.

























