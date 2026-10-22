Doctors confirm Pope Leo XIV requires no further treatment after lung surgery

Pope Leo XIV's doctors confirmed late Wednesday that he would not require further treatment following surgery to remove a nodule from his lung, according to Vatican News.

Doctors said in a written statement that the removed tumor was a lung adenocarcinoma and that the disease was localized.

"A subsequent oncological assessment has confirmed that no further treatment is necessary," they reportedly said.

The pope underwent surgery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Oct. 13 to remove a nodule from his lung.

The Vatican said the 90-minute operation was successful and that the lower lobe of his right lung was removed using video-assisted surgery. A histological examination confirmed lung adenocarcinoma.

He was discharged Saturday, while the Vatican had previously canceled his engagements through Oct. 20 to allow him to recover.





