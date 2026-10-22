Serbian students march to Belgrade ahead of election rally

Several columns of students and citizens from different parts of Serbia arrived at Students' Square in Belgrade on Wednesday evening, where they were welcomed with music, flares and fireworks ahead of a campaign rally by the Students' List movement.

The marchers came from Sabac, Valjevo, Gornji Milanovac, Novi Sad and Zajecar to attend the final campaign rally scheduled for Thursday at Slavija Square, ahead of parliamentary elections on Oct. 25, local media outlet Insajder reported.

Participants were presented with medals and certificates of appreciation upon their arrival, while several marchers addressed the gathered crowd.

The column from eastern Serbia reached Belgrade after six days of walking, covering around 240 kilometers (149 miles) from Zajecar. Meanwhile, students and citizens from western Serbia arrived after passing through Obrenovac and Cukarica, while the group from Novi Sad entered the capital via New Belgrade and Branko's Bridge.

Citizens welcomed the marchers along their routes, offering them food and refreshments despite their exhaustion and injuries, according to Insajder.

Traffic was halted on Vasa Carapica Street, and a metal fence was erected between the Rectorate and the National Theater to provide more space for pedestrians. Several police officers were present at Republic Square.





