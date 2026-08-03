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News Life 5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes northeastern Egypt

5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes northeastern Egypt

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Egypt’s Ismailia province early Monday and was felt in several cities, including Cairo, according to AFAD and local media. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, while authorities placed hospitals on alert.

Anadolu Agency LIFE
Published August 03,2026 09:54 AM
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5.3-MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE STRIKES NORTHEASTERN EGYPT

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Egypt's northeastern Ismailia province early Monday, according to Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

AFAD said the quake struck at 3 a.m. local time (0000GMT) at a depth of 5.47 kilometers (3.4 miles).

Egyptian local media reported that it was felt in several cities, including the capital Cairo, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Egyptian Red Crescent said it had not received any reports of injuries or damage so far. It urged residents to avoid old or visibly cracked buildings.

Egypt's Health Ministry activated its emergency response plan and placed hospitals on maximum alert.