Hackers access data on 31,000 legal entities in Liechtenstein

Hackers gained unauthorized access to data on around 31,000 legal entities in Liechtenstein, the government announced Sunday.

"The 'Register of Beneficial Owners' (VwbP) was the target of a cyberattack. Data copies of approximately 31,000 legal entities were illegally accessed. The government has convened a crisis team," it said in a written statement.

The government said an unknown perpetrator gained unauthorized digital access to the register on July 30. Authorities detected irregularities, took measures to secure the data and shut down the affected system.

"On July 31, 2026, the government was informed that a potentially successful attack on the VwbP had taken place. On the afternoon of August 1, the first confirmed results of the preliminary investigations were transmitted to the government," the statement added.

The government stressed that there was no indication that any data in the system had been altered or deleted.

The Register of Beneficial Owners is maintained to help prevent money laundering and terrorist financing and contains beneficial ownership information on companies, foundations and trusts.



