Japanese band Babymetal plays first-ever concert in Istanbul

Japanese metal band Babymetal performed in Istanbul for the first time on Wednesday, bringing its signature fusion of heavy metal and J-pop to fans in Türkiye as part of its ongoing world tour.

The concert drew fans of all ages, with many attending in cosplay inspired by the band's distinctive aesthetic.

Lead vocalist Suzuka Nakamoto, known by her stage name Su-metal, greeted the audience in Turkish, saying, "Merhaba Istanbul, nasılsın?" (Hello, Istanbul. How are you?)

The trio performed a set featuring fan favorites including "Gimme Chocolate!!," "KxAxWxAxIxI," "Song 3," and "Ratatata," with the audience singing along and applauding throughout the show.

Formed in 2010, Babymetal helped popularize the "kawaii metal" genre, combining heavy metal with elements of Japanese pop music.

The band broke through internationally with its 2014 single "Gimme Chocolate!!" and has since appeared at major festivals including Download Festival, Glastonbury and Summer Sonic.

In 2016, Babymetal became the first Japanese metal band to headline a show at Wembley Arena in London.

The current lineup consists of Suzuka Nakamoto (Su-metal), Moa Kikuchi (Moametal) and Momoko Okazaki (Momometal).