5 killed, 20 injured in bomb explosion at cafe in Syrian capital

Police officers stand at an area cordoned off with police tape near the site of what Syrian state media reported was a blast at a cafe in central Damascus, Syria, July 2, 2026. (REUTERS)

At least five people were killed and 20 others injured in a bomb explosion at a cafe in central Damascus on Thursday, the Syrian Health Ministry said.

Ahmed Bakour, director of the ministry's ambulance department, told Alikhbariah TV that all the wounded were transferred to several hospitals in the Syrian capital.

According to Alikhbariah's correspondent, the blast was caused by an explosive device planted inside the cafe on Al-Nasr Street, near the Justice Palace.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion, while investigations are ongoing.