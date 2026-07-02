Iran warns U.S. against interference in Strait of Hormuz

Iran said on Thursday that any U.S. ⁠interference in ⁠the Strait of Hormuz would trigger a "decisive ⁠and rapid" response, adding that the continued presence of U.S. air assets across the waterway endangered regional ⁠security, ⁠state media reported.

Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which coordinates Iran's armed forces operations, said all tanker ⁠and commercial vessels must follow routes designated by Tehran for safe passage through the strait, ⁠adding ‌that ‌deviations or ⁠failure ‌to comply with navigation protocols ⁠would face ⁠an immediate response.

Iran warns US, Israel against attacks ahead of funeral processions for Khamenei

An Iranian military commander warned the United States and Israel on Thursday against any attack on Iran as it prepares ⁠for the state ⁠funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in airstrikes on the first day of the ⁠war.

"We warn the enemies of Iran, especially the U.S. and the Zionist regime (Israel), to avoid any miscalculation and to think about the harsh retaliation our armed forces would make to any threat and aggression against our country," Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, ⁠said ⁠in a statement carried by state media. Funeral processions for Khamenei will begin on July 4 in Tehran and conclude on July 9 with his burial in his hometown of Mashhad, with additional ceremonies planned in Qom and Iraq in-between ⁠these dates.



On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi gave a similar warning that Tehran would deliver an immediate and powerful response to any threat against its people or leadership after comments by Israeli Defence Minister ⁠Israel ‌Katz ‌that Iran's current Supreme Leader Mojtaba ⁠Khamenei was "marked for death."

Iranian ‌media reported heightened security measures during the funeral period, while the head ⁠of Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation ⁠said on Wednesday that temporary airspace restrictions ⁠would be implemented over several cities including Tehran and Mashhad.









