HBO unveils first trailer for new Harry Potter TV series

HBO released the first teaser trailer for its highly anticipated Harry Potter television series on Wednesday, offering fans an early look at the streamer's adaptation of the classic books and confirming a premiere this Christmas.

The preview introduced newcomers Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, portraying the "golden trio" as they begin their first year at Hogwarts.

The first season adapts Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (known also as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone), revisiting familiar moments including Harry's encounter with Hagrid, the Sorting Hat ceremony, his debut Quidditch match, and his first meeting with Ron and Hermione on the Hogwarts Express.

HBO said the series aims to explore the books in greater depth than the original film franchise from the early 2000s.

Adult cast members include John Lithgow as Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as the head of Gryffindor House Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid, and Paapa Essiedu as potions master Severus Snape.

The production, filmed at Leavesden Studios in England, is led by showrunner Francesca Gardiner, with several episodes directed by Mark Mylod. HBO executives described the project as a major global streaming event for the platform.

The series has also drawn scrutiny, including backlash over Essiedu's casting as a Black actor replacing the late Alan Rickman from the original franchise and criticism tied to the views of author J.K. Rowling, who serves as executive producer.

Original film star Daniel Radcliffe recently voiced support for the new lead, saying McLaughlin would bring a fresh perspective to the iconic character.

"I would like not to be weird spectral phantoms in these children's lives. Just let them get on (with it), it's going to be a new, different thing. I'm sure Dominic is going to be better than me," he told ScreenRant in February.