Türkiye plans social media ban for under-15s

As part of a planned regulation aimed at protecting children from the harmful effects of the internet, children under the age of 15 will not be allowed to open social media accounts — even with parental consent — and will only be able to access age-appropriate games.

Türkiye's Ministry of Family and Social Services has finalized its work on measures to shield children from the harmful impacts of social media. In a presentation to the ruling AK Party group in Parliament, ministry officials explained why the regulation is needed, how it will be implemented, and provided international examples.

The proposed amendment will revise the Law on the Regulation of Publications on the Internet and Combating Crimes Committed Through Such Publications.

The presentation emphasized the need for social network providers to take stronger measures to ensure children's digital safety and protect them from digital addiction. A comprehensive legal framework prioritizing child safety and privacy in social media and online gaming environments was described as essential.

KEY PROPOSAL: AGE LIMIT OF 15

One of the most significant proposals is setting the minimum age for access to social media platforms at 15. Children under 15 would not be allowed to access these platforms even with parental permission.

For online games, no strict age ban is planned. However, age-based classification would be mandatory, ensuring children can only access games appropriate for their age.

Social media providers would be required to implement effective age verification systems to prevent underage account creation. The procedures and standards for these systems would be determined through regulations.

Another proposal includes strengthening parental supervision rights by requiring platforms to provide parental control tools.

Platforms would also be required to expand complaint mechanisms for reporting illegal or harmful content and submit reports on age verification measures. Additionally, they would be obligated to take action against deceptive advertising.

INTERNATIONAL EXAMPLES

The presentation highlighted global developments in child online protection. The UK and Australia were cited as having the most comprehensive laws in this area.

Australia was noted as the first country to ban social media use for children under 16. Under Australian law, responsibility is placed directly on platform providers, with corporate violations subject to fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars starting in 2025.

Similar legislation is currently being debated in the UK and the United States.