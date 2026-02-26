Serious threat allegedly directed at Nordic countries' energy infrastructure: Report

Nordic countries are investigating an alleged "serious threat" directed at their energy infrastructure, local sources told the Swedish broadcaster TV4 on Thursday.

Authorities and police across the Nordic region have gone on alert after an actor, reportedly linked to a foreign power, threatened the region's energy network.

The threat is considered severe, with the actor reportedly setting a deadline for an attack, though details of how it might be carried out or what it entails remain unknown.

"According to the threat, the actor may strike in the near future," a source told TV4.

The Swedish Defence Radio Agency (FRA) confirmed that it had urged the energy sector to be more vigilant in Sweden last week through the National Cybersecurity Center.

"The background is that Poland was subjected to attacks in its energy sector at the end of December. We believe that there is reason to be vigilant also in a Swedish context," said Ola Billger, head of communications at FRA.

FRA further noted that there is no specific threat behind the heightened alert.



