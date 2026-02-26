 Contact Us
"The situation around Cuba, as we can see, is heating up. The main thing is the humanitarian component. All humanitarian issues concerning Cuban citizens must be resolved, ⁠and ‌no ‌one should create obstacles," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Published February 26,2026
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (AA File Photo)

The Kremlin said on Thursday that the situation in Cuba was ⁠heating up ⁠and called for restraint after a deadly incident with a Florida-registered speedboat off the coast ⁠of the Caribbean island.

Cuban forces killed four exiles and wounded six others who sailed into Cuban waters aboard a speedboat on Wednesday and opened fire on a Cuban patrol in what Russia condemned as ⁠an "aggressive ⁠provocation by the United States" at a time of heightened tensions with Washington.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the most important thing was to resolve Cubans' socio-economic and humanitarian ⁠needs.

"The situation around Cuba, as we can see, is heating up. The main thing is the humanitarian component. All humanitarian issues concerning Cuban citizens must be resolved, ⁠and ‌no ‌one should create obstacles," Peskov ⁠told reporters.

"As for ‌security around the island, it is, of course, very ⁠important that everyone ⁠remain restrained and refrain from any ⁠provocative actions".