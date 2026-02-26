Kremlin says Cuba situation is escalating, humanitarian needs must be solved

The Kremlin said on Thursday that the situation in Cuba was ⁠heating up ⁠and called for restraint after a deadly incident with a Florida-registered speedboat off the coast ⁠of the Caribbean island.

Cuban forces killed four exiles and wounded six others who sailed into Cuban waters aboard a speedboat on Wednesday and opened fire on a Cuban patrol in what Russia condemned as ⁠an "aggressive ⁠provocation by the United States" at a time of heightened tensions with Washington.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the most important thing was to resolve Cubans' socio-economic and humanitarian ⁠needs.

"The situation around Cuba, as we can see, is heating up. The main thing is the humanitarian component. All humanitarian issues concerning Cuban citizens must be resolved, ⁠and ‌no ‌one should create obstacles," Peskov ⁠told reporters.

"As for ‌security around the island, it is, of course, very ⁠important that everyone ⁠remain restrained and refrain from any ⁠provocative actions".