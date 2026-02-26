2 Palestinians killed, 4 injured in Israeli drone strike on Gaza park despite ceasefire

Two Palestinians were killed and four others wounded in an Israeli drone strike on a public park in eastern Gaza City on Thursday, in the latest violation of the Oct. 10 ceasefire deal, a medical source said.

The source told Anadolu that two bodies and four injured people arrived at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after a drone shelled a civilian gathering inside al-Mahatta Park in the Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City.

Separately, the Israeli military said it killed a Palestinian in southern Gaza, claiming he breached the "yellow line."

In a statement, the army said its forces operating in southern Gaza identified an "armed suspect" who crossed the yellow line and allegedly approached their position. Troops shot and killed him "to remove the threat," the statement said.

The "Yellow Line" is a temporary boundary established under a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10. It separates areas where Israeli forces deploy, about 53% of Gaza's territory, from western areas where Palestinians can move.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 618 Palestinians have been killed and over 1660 others injured by Israeli fire in Gaza since the ceasefire.

The truce halted Israel's two-year offensive that has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounded over 171,000 others, and devastated civilian infrastructure since October 2023.





















