At least 1 killed in crash of air ambulance in eastern India with 7 on board

At least one person was reported dead in a Monday crash of an air ambulance with seven people on board in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, according to local media.

The deceased was identified as 41-year-old Sanjay Kumar, a burn patient who was being transported on the flight, according to India Today.

The seven people on board included two crew members, said a statement from India's Civil Aviation Directorate on US social media company X.

The aircraft was airborne from the state capital Ranchi at 7.11 pm (1341GMT). The helicopter requested a deviation due to the weather, and the aircraft's communication and radar contact was lost just after 23 minutes after takeoff.

It was identified as a Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV carrying out a medical evacuation.

"The District Administration search and rescue team is at the location and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau team is being dispatched for investigation," the directorate said.





