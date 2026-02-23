Alpine deaths fuel calls for negligence penalties in Austria

A spate of deadly avalanche accidents in the Alps has sparked a discussion in Austria about consequences for mountaineers and skiers who ignore safety warnings.



Despite urgent advisories, winter sports enthusiasts ventured into open terrain with gross negligence, Astrid Mair, minister for security in the Austrian state of Tyrol, said in comments published on Monday.



If appeals are ineffective, additional measures may be needed to prevent avoidable incidents, Mair told the Kronen Zeitung newspaper.



"Experience has shown that only high costs, which have to be charged, have a lasting effect," she said.



Insurance companies would also have to seek compensation from those responsible for grossly negligent behaviour, Mair added following the latest incidents.



Since Friday, a total of 11 winter sports enthusiasts have died in avalanches in the Alps - seven in Austria, two in Italy and two in Switzerland. Several people were also injured.



According to the Austrian Alpine Club, deploying a helicopter for 40 minutes costs of up to €6,000 ($7,000). Added to this are the costs for mountain rescuers - usually in the four-digit range.



"Many people are surprised at the size of the bill," said insurance expert Manuel Maringgele.



In the best-case scenario, the bill can be submitted to the accident victim's insurance company. In individual cases, rescue costs of up to €20,000 have been incurred.



Everyone should check their insurance before going on a tour in the high mountains. In the event of death, the relatives usually have to foot the bill, Maringgele told dpa.



