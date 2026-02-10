Czech government weighs social media ban for children under 15

The Czech government is weighing a ban on social media use for children under the age of 15, amid growing concern about the impact of online platforms on young people.

According to local media reports, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said his government was seriously considering such a move, following the example set by France.

Babis said urgent action was needed to protect children from harm. "I'm in favor of a ban, because the experts I know all say it is extremely harmful. We must do something to protect our children," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlicek said the government had already begun consultations with experts and telecommunications operators on how a potential ban could be implemented.

He added that legislation could be proposed later this year.

"We definitely won't drag this out and would like to propose a ban already this year. There's no time to waste. Social networks are destroying children's lives; it's starting to become a plague," Havlicek said during a debate on CNN Prima News.

The debate in Czechia comes as several other countries have taken steps to restrict children's access to social media platforms.

Australia banned social media access for children under 16 last December, while France approved a law last month prohibiting social media use for those under 15.